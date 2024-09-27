ADVERTISEMENT

The Hindu FIC, Andhra Hospitals to organise awareness programme on heart health in Vijayawada

Published - September 27, 2024 11:18 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The Hindu FIC, in collaboration with Andhra Hospitals, Vijayawada, will conduct an awareness programme at the Brain and Heart Institute on Nakkal Road of Vijayawada, to mark World Heart Day on September 29 (Sunday). This year’s theme is ‘Use Heart for Action’ and it encourages individuals to prioritise the health of their heart.

A team of doctors from Andhra Hospitals will discuss issues related to heart ailments and share tips on prevention and care, followed by an interactive session where participants can get any of their doubts clarified by the medical experts.

Andhra Hospitals Managing Director, P. Ramarao, said: “We have been performing heart surgeries for children for the past nine years at our state-of-the-art paediatric cardiology services wing. The hospital had completed 4,000 heart surgeries and interventions and majority of them were done free of cost, with the support extended by the hospital’s foundation, a few NGOs and the NTR Vaidya Seva.”

He further added that Andhra Hospitals had been conducting paediatric cardiology surgical camps, in association with Healing Little Hearts UK charity, and working with a team of doctors from United Kingdom, it had so far organised 30 camps.

