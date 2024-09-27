GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

The Hindu FIC, Andhra Hospitals to organise awareness programme on heart health in Vijayawada

Published - September 27, 2024 11:18 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The Hindu FIC, in collaboration with Andhra Hospitals, Vijayawada, will conduct an awareness programme at the Brain and Heart Institute on Nakkal Road of Vijayawada, to mark World Heart Day on September 29 (Sunday). This year’s theme is ‘Use Heart for Action’ and it encourages individuals to prioritise the health of their heart.

A team of doctors from Andhra Hospitals will discuss issues related to heart ailments and share tips on prevention and care, followed by an interactive session where participants can get any of their doubts clarified by the medical experts.

Andhra Hospitals Managing Director, P. Ramarao, said: “We have been performing heart surgeries for children for the past nine years at our state-of-the-art paediatric cardiology services wing. The hospital had completed 4,000 heart surgeries and interventions and majority of them were done free of cost, with the support extended by the hospital’s foundation, a few NGOs and the NTR Vaidya Seva.”

He further added that Andhra Hospitals had been conducting paediatric cardiology surgical camps, in association with Healing Little Hearts UK charity, and working with a team of doctors from United Kingdom, it had so far organised 30 camps.

Published - September 27, 2024 11:18 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.