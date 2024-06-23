GIFT a SubscriptionGift
The Hindu FIC and VIT-AP to host career seminar at Gannavaram on June 25

Experts will throw light on career opportunities in law, management and sciences at the Gannavaram campus of St. John’s Higher Secondary School

Published - June 23, 2024 08:36 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma

The Hindu Future India Club (FIC), in association with VIT-AP, Amaravati, will conduct a seminar on career opportunities in law, management and sciences, in collaboration with St. John’s Higher Secondary School, on the school campus at Gannavaram at 11 a.m. on June 25 (Tuesday).

The event is being organised as part of the series of seminars The Hindu FIC is conducting in association with VIT-AP Amaravati in Vijayawada and Guntur regions to sensitise students on various career opportunities other than engineering and medicine.

St. John’s Higher Secondary School Principal Br. Santosh Kumar would be present, while Professors of the School of Advanced Science (SAS), VIT-AP, including Suresh Garimmela from the School of Humanities, Social Sciences (VISH), Associate Professor from School of Business (VSB) Somasekhar, Banerjee Chakka from School of Law (VSL) and Assistant Director, Admissions, Manoj Kumar Mishra would address the students. They will throw light on career options in law, management and sciences.

It will be followed by an interactive session where students can have their doubts clarified by subject experts. A short quiz with MCQ would also be conducted and the top five winners would be given away prizes.

Students of St. John’s Higher Secondary School, Gannavaram, will attend the seminar.

