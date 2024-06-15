The Hindu FIC and VIT-AP to hold career orientation seminar in Tenali on June 18

ADVERTISEMENT

The Hindu Future India Club (FIC), in association with Vellore Institute of Technology-Andhra Pradesh, Amaravati, will conduct a seminar on ‘Career opportunities in Law, Management and Sciences’ in collaboration with St. Johns EM School at the school seminar hall at 11 a.m. on June 18 in Tenali.

The Hindu FIC, in association with VIT-AP, Amaravati, has been conducting a series of seminars to sensitize the students to various career opportunities besides engineering and medicine in the Vijayawada and Guntur regions.

These seminars have been helping the students get exposed to various career opportunities, as their minds are impartial and open at this age. With the advent of technology and many emerging fields, choosing the right career is of the utmost importance for the coming generation.

Students of St. Johns EM School, Tenali, and the school principal J. Suraj Mohan will attend the seminar.

The VIT faculty members including Nagarjuna Vasili (Department of Mathematics), Nagarjuna Neella (Department of Physics), both of them from the School of Advanced Science, Deepjoy Katuwal from the School of Humanities, Social Sciences, Soma Sekhar from the School of Business, Banerjee Chakka from the School of Law, Manoj Kumar Mishra, Assistant Director Admissions, and others shall participate. The seminar will have an interactive session for the students to clarify their doubts about career opportunities.

