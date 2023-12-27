The Hindu FIC and SRM University AP holds seminar for college students

December 27, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

In addition to domain knowledge, students should upskill themselves and learn to think out of the box, professors from SRM University Andhra Pradesh told students of PVP Siddhartha Institute of Technology, here on Wednesday.

At the seminar, ‘Careers in Management, Sciences and Technology’, organised by The Hindu Future India Club (FIC) in association with Paari School of Business, SRM-AP, Program Director of MBA T. Dharma Theja told the third and fourth-year students: ”To land the perfect job, it is imperative to first enroll the in the perfect institute, which will give one the exposure and practical knowledge required in today’s ever-evolving job market.” He further added: “For anyone interested in pursuing a course in management, one should look around, read, think innovatively and learn to market oneself.”

Electrical and Electronics Engineering (SRM-AP), Head of Department, Tousif Khan asked engineering students, irrespective of their stream, to focus on Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML). “The higher your qualifications, the more your pay will be. It is important to upskill yourself, which comes with going for PG,” he said.

Around 200 students took part in the seminar, and prizes were given to five students who won in the business quiz.

