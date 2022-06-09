The Hindu FIC and Dr. Lakshmaiah IAS Study Circle seminar on civil services careers

The event will be held at ALC on Sunday

The Hindu's Future India Club in association with Dr. Lakshmaiah IAS Study Circle, Andhra Loyola College (ALC) Campus, will conduct a seminar on career opportunities in public services through the civil services examination conducted by the UPSC. The seminar which is open to all the civil aspirants will be conducted on the campus of ALC from 11 a.m. on June 12.

The seminar is part of the series of seminars to be conducted also in New Delhi, Tirupati and Guntur.

The seminars are aimed at sensitising civil services aspirants about the career opportunities they can explore post preparation for the UPSC examination. Experts will throw light on how to crack IAS, IPS and IFS at young age through degree and civils coaching.

Former bureaucrats, including retired IAS officer and Chief Secretary of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh Mohan Kanda, former Special Chief Secretary to the Government of A.P. Manmohan Singh, and renowned academician and famous anthropologist P.V. Lakshmaiah will address the aspirants in the seminar and help them choose optional subjects.

They will also clarify the doubts of the aspirants in an interactive session.

Dr. Lakshmaiah IAS Study Circle managing director P. Uday Chowdary and others will be present at the seminar.

Aspirants and parents interested in attending the seminar can contact P. Sri Lakshmi, Principal, Dr. Lakshmaiah IAS Study Circle, Andhra Loyola College Campus, at 7981862053 for further details.