The Hindu Education Plus International Education Fair in Vijayawada on August 17

The 20th edition of The Hindu Education Plus International Education Fair, spanning seven major cities in the country, will be held in Vijayawada, on August 17.

ADVERTISEMENT

The fair, presented by Fragomen Educational Services Study Abroad and powered by Bank of Maharashtra, will be held at Taj Vivanta, Vijayawada, from 10 a.m. onwards.

The event will bring a diverse group of international universities, colleges, financial institutions and consulates to provide guidance and offer opportunities to students aspiring to study abroad.

ADVERTISEMENT

With a focus on personalised student interaction, visa counselling, seminars, scholarships and financial assistance, the event aims at helping students make an informed choice. The fair will also feature sessions with consulate education experts, the application processes and cultures of the prospective countries.

UFLY slogan contest

Students can enrol in a UFLY slogan contest at the Unimoni stall and stand a chance to win travel vouchers and scholarships at prizes. Knowledge partners from France is Campus France, associate partner is HDFC Credila, Global Banking partner is Bank of Baroda, Forex and Travel partner is Unimoni.

Sponsorship and stall enquiries can be made by calling phone numbers 9962226550/ 9094041021.

Candidates can register for the fair by logging on to https://newsth.live/IEF2024ED

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.