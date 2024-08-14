GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

The Hindu Education Plus International Education Fair in Vijayawada on August 17

Published - August 14, 2024 07:59 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The 20th edition of The Hindu Education Plus International Education Fair, spanning seven major cities in the country, will be held in Vijayawada, on August 17.

The fair, presented by Fragomen Educational Services Study Abroad and powered by Bank of Maharashtra, will be held at Taj Vivanta, Vijayawada, from 10 a.m. onwards.

The event will bring a diverse group of international universities, colleges, financial institutions and consulates to provide guidance and offer opportunities to students aspiring to study abroad.

With a focus on personalised student interaction, visa counselling, seminars, scholarships and financial assistance, the event aims at helping students make an informed choice. The fair will also feature sessions with consulate education experts, the application processes and cultures of the prospective countries.

UFLY slogan contest

Students can enrol in a UFLY slogan contest at the Unimoni stall and stand a chance to win travel vouchers and scholarships at prizes. Knowledge partners from France is Campus France, associate partner is HDFC Credila, Global Banking partner is Bank of Baroda, Forex and Travel partner is Unimoni.

Sponsorship and stall enquiries can be made by calling phone numbers 9962226550/ 9094041021.

Candidates can register for the fair by logging on to https://newsth.live/IEF2024ED

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.