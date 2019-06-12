The Hindu EDGE session on June 15

The 16th edition of The Hindu EDGE, EAMCET Career Counselling-2019, would be held in Visakhapatnam on Saturday, June 15.

With the EAMCET results out and engineering counselling to begin in a few days, it is time for students and parents to understand what engineering courses are all about.

The Hindu EDGE counselling sessions will address this issue where professors from various engineering colleges will respond to questions on choosing courses and colleges, apart from future prospects in both higher education and employment in India and abroad.

Experts will throw light on engineering courses such as CSE, ECE, EEE, IT, Mechanical, Civil, Chemical, Architecture, and Biotechnology. Guidance will also be given on the online counselling process. The counselling session would be held at the seminar hall in Prism Degree and PG College, Rajendranagar, Dwarakanagar.

How to register

Entry is free for all and students can register by calling 0891-2536159-60, 9948274747 or send an email to rama.av@thehindu.co.in.

Students will be given a handbook titled ‘thenxt.step’, ‘Your window to the Future’, with detailed information about all the relevant courses. The television partner for the event is TV5 news channel.