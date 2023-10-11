HamberMenu
The Hindu Career Seminar held at Viva The School

October 11, 2023 08:22 am | Updated 08:22 am IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau
Students at the seminar organised by The Hindu FIC and VIT-AP, Amaravati, on Tuesday.

Students at the seminar organised by The Hindu FIC and VIT-AP, Amaravati, on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: T. VIJAYA KUMAR

The Hindu Future India Club in association with VIT-AP, Amaravati, conducted a seminar on Career Opportunities in Law, Management, Sciences in collaboration with Viva The School, Nambur, Guntur, on Tuesday.

B. Raghavendra, Professor at VIT-AP University in School of Business, explained that the commerce students could get good opportunities at national level by studying courses like Charted Accountancy, and others. They also could pursue Management courses as well, he added.

Avin Tiwary of School of Law at VIT-AP University said that those who completed law could become judges, apart from getting employment and regular practise at various courts.

Deepjoy Katuwal, professor at VIT-AP University, explained that the students of all subjects could aspire for competitive exams like UPSC Civil Services, Groups in the States and others. In the current corporate culture, the communication skills would play a greater role. 

Ch. Sarala, Principal of Viva The School, said that their school had been concentrating on all aspects apart from medicine and engineering. She suggested the students judiciously select the career and take the subjects for higher studies.

