The Hindu and VIT seminar on career opportunities at VIVA today

The Hindu Future India Club (FIC) in association with VIT-AP will conduct a seminar on career opportunities in Law, Management and Sciences in collaboration with VIVA The School, Nambur of Guntur on Friday, July 1.

The seminar is a part of the series of seminars being organised by The Hindu and VIT-AP to sensitise the students on career opportunities in the fields of law, management and sciences.

Speakers and subject experts from the VIT-AP will throw light on the diverse academic and career opportunities better than the ones available in engineering and medicine, the most chosen by aspirants.

Participants can interact with the experts about the opportunities in the said streams. The seminar is open to all the under graduation aspirants and parents. The seminar will be attended by the students of VIVA The School. The seminar begins at 2 p.m. at the auditorium of VVIT campus in Nambur.