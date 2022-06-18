The Hindu and KLP Public School to hold session on career guidance

Staff Reporter June 18, 2022 19:22 IST

Students will be told about various career prospects available for them

The Hindu Future India Club in association with Dr. KLP Public School, Guntur, will conduct a seminar on “Careers in Arts and Sciences” for students who have passed Class 10 examinations, at Dr. KLP Public School seminar hall, JKC College Road, Guntur, on Tuesday. The session will begin at 4 p.m. A panel of speakers from different fields, including Dean, PB Siddhartha College of Arts and Sciences, Vijayawada, Rajesh Chowdary Jampala; MD, Focus IAS Academy, Guntur, Koteswara Rao; Radhini Chowdary, Principal, Dr. KLP Public School, Guntur; will enlighten and share insights with the students on the various career prospects available for them. K. Krishna Prasad, secretary, Dr. KLP Public School, will also speak. The session is available for students in and around Guntur and their parents. The students and parents can clarify their doubts from the experts on various career options.



