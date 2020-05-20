The fragrance of jasmine missing this year

“We try hard to raise the jasmine gardens throughout the year and feel happy when we pluck the buds, which will attract customers with fragrance. But this year, ‘mallelu’ (jasmines) brought tears to us, which never happened,” say its growers.

Hundreds of tonnes of jasmine flowers were withered and in many acres farmers did not pluck them unable to bear the labour charges. There was severe labour problem too. Though the government gave some relaxations for marriages, there are no ‘muhurtams’ in the next few days, lament the farmers.

“Chandrugudem greet the visitors with the fragrance of jasmines and no family can pass our village without buying the flowers. Many women sell the flowers on the borders of AP-Telangana in Chandragudem and the neighbouring hamlets and heavy rush is seen at the local market,” say the villagers.

Speaking to The Hindu, jasmine farmers poured out their woes on how the demand had fallen due to the lockdown, cosensequent ban on marriages and other functions and closure of temples. Each grower suffered more than ₹1 lakh loss this year, they say.

“Jasmine gardens are raised in Pulluru, Pondugula, Budawada, Kothagudem and other villages around Mylavaram in the district. During peak season, we get ₹200 and above per kg. When there are more marriage ‘muhurtams’, we sell them even at ₹400 per kg. But, this year is a bad season for us and COVID-19 has shattered our dreams,” says a farmer, Ramachander Rao.

Some hundreds of farmers depend on jasmine cultivation in the region, and many labourers from the adjoining villages in Telangana State come for plucking jasmine buds. Stocks would be transported to Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Eluru and other places from Chandragudem market. Price would be fixed after consulting Kadiyam and other flower markets in the State, says Mr. Rao.

“Ban on marriages and pujas in temples and lack of transport facilities affected the jasmine market this year. Jasmines are used exclusively for decorating the deities in all temples. Usually, we used to get orders over phone in advance and supply huge quantity of jasmines to the neighbouring cities every day,” says a woman grower.

Many lose livelihood

“Many farmers, commission agents, workers, retail sellers, vehicle owners and others depend on the flower market in and around Mylavaram. Some students pluck the buds and earn ₹200 and above every day and help their families. They buy books and school dresses later. Owing to lockdown some hundreds of families lost livelihood,” says a labourer, K. Ramanamma.

“I have been in flower business for more than three decades, but never faced such a drought-like situation. We borrow loans from banks and private money lenders and repay after the season. But, we are not in a position to repay the loans. The government should help in rescheduling the loans,” demands another farmer, Nageswara Rao of Kadiyapu Lanka in East Godavari district.

“February to May is the season for ‘malle puvvulu’. We go to the gardens by the sunrise, pluck them, complete the work by 10 a.m., earn some money and take ration to homes. But, this year the curfew-like situation makes our lives miserable,” says a jasmine seller, Manemma.

