The five-day Hanuman Jayanti celebrations get off to a colourful start at Tirumala

The five-day annual Hanuman Jayanti celebrations took off to a colorful start at the hill abode of Lord Venkateswara.

Special abhishekams were performed at Akasa Ganga believed to be the birthplace of Lord Hanuman, Sri Bedi Anjaneya swamy temple and to the imposing 60-foot high idol of Hanuman on the seventh mile on the first ghat road leading to Tirupati.

TTD Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy presented a pair of silk vastrams to the presiding deity at Akasa Ganga temple and also took part in the Sumallikarchana. He also presented vastrams to the temple at Jabali theertham administered by the authorities of the Hathiram Mutt.

Spiritual discourses and cultural programmes were also organised at Nada Neerajana mandapam in front of the temple and at other places.