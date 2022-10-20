The ‘dusta chatustayam’ is waging a war against me and my government, says Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy distributing the de-notified conditional land pattas to farmers at a programme at Avanigadda in Krishna district on Thursday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

ADVERTISEMENT

A war is being waged against me and my government by the ‘dusta chatustayam’, meaning an evil quartet, comprising the ‘datta putrudu’ (adopted son) and ‘datta thandri’ (adopted father), that does not have any history of doing good to the people, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has said.

The Chief Minister was addressing a gathering after launching the programme to distribute documents pertaining to pattas de-notified from the prohibitory properties’ list at Avanigadda in Krishna district on Thursday.

“There will be a continuous fight for the next 18 months between my government, whose schemes have benefitted over 85% of the people, and the feudal alliance that has done nothing to the people,” Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Foul language

“While our MLAs are explaining the schemes being provided by the government to the people at their doorstep and are being blessed by the people, those who cannot tell what they have done to the people are resorting to foul language,” Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said in an indirect reference to the recent remarks made by Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan and his meeting with TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu.

“I wonder whether street rowdies speak such language. Calling themselves leaders, they show slippers on TV and use foul language. I feel sad that such people are leaders,” Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said.

“While the YSRCP government thinks about welfare of women, we have seen what ‘datta thandri’ made his ‘datta puthrudu’ speak about women,” Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said.

“While we say three capitals that will be beneficial for all, they say that three marriages are beneficial, and suggest everyone to follow suit. If men pay alimony and leave their wives after five years for another marriage, what will be the future of women?” Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy questioned.

“Known for backstabbing, they give colourful promises and turn their backs on people after elections. All such people formed the ‘dusta chatustayam’. I wonder why these many forces are uniting against one Jagan,” he said.

“I do not have Eenadu, Andhra Jyothi, TV5, or ‘datta putrudu’. I have God and people on my side. ”Y.S. Jagan Mohan ReddyAndhra Pradesh Chief Minister

“Like them, I do not have Eenadu, Andhra Jyothi, TV5, or ‘datta putrudu’. I have God and people on my side. If they bank on media and lies, I bank on God and people. This is a war between the good and the fraud, the poor and the feudalists, and social justice and forces trying to polarise society,” Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy added.

“You will see more of these in the future. Don’t watch those channels and read those papers. Only see if your family has benefitted through the government’s schemes or not. If you think you benefitted, stand by me,” he appealed to the people.