The centenary celebrations of the former MP organised by the State government conclude in Srikakulam

June 25, 2023 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

Minister for Revenue Dharmana Prasada Rao and Speaker of A.P. Legislative Assembly Thammineni Seetharam on Sunday said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was trying to fulfil the dreams of former MP Boddepalli Rajagopala Rao, who had dedicated his life to the achieving optimum utilisation of waters of Vamasadhara and Nagavali rivers in Srikakulam district.

The State government organised the closing ceremony of the centenary celebrations of Rajagopala Rao, a six-time MP from Srikakulam.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Prasada Rao said that Mr. Rajagopala Rao could win the hearts of the people with his dedication to the completion of the Gotta barrage across the Nagavali river.

On behalf of the government, Mr. Seetharam felicitated former Amadalavalasa MLA and daughter-in-law of Rajagopala Rao. Boddepalli Satyavati. She thanked the government for organising many programmes as part of centenary celebrations to remember the services of her father-in-law.

Kalinga Corporation chairman Perada Tilak, who chaired the meeting, urged young politicians to study the life history of Gopala Rao and emulate his ideals and serve the people with dedication.

Srikakulam Collector Shrikesh B. Lathkar thanked all the leaders for making the event a grand success. Former Union Minister Killi Kruparani, Srikakulam Zilla Parishad chairperson Piriya Vijaya YSRCP senior leader Pedada Ramana Kumari and others were present. Earlier, all the leaders offered floral tributes at Rajagopala Rao’s statue at YSR junction.