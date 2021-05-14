The buck stops with the State: Atchannaidu

‘Govt. trying to cover up its failure in checking virus spread by blaming Centre’

TDP State president K. Atchannaidu has alleged that the YSRCP government is trying to cover up its lapses in containing the COVID-19 pandemic by either making false claims or passing the buck.

Addressing the media here on Friday, Mr. Atchannaidu said that while the country’s COVID-19 positivity rate declined to 19.44%, it was increasing in Andhra Pradesh.

The Chief Ministers of Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and New Delhi had taken proactive steps that ensured a decline in the positivity rate in their States, he said.

“The YSRCP government, instead of taking corrective steps, is trying to blame the Centre,” he alleged.

Vaccine purchase

The Centre had made it clear that the States were free to purchase vaccines from the two companies in India between April 20 and 30, but the YSRCP government failed to lap up the offer. It urged the Centre to supply the vaccines after expiry of the deadline, the TDP leader alleged.

Mr. Atchannaidu also alleged that the vaccines procured by the government were administered to the YSRCP leaders and workers.

Faulting the YSRCP claim that Andhra Pradesh was the first to call for global tenders to overcome short supply of vaccines, Mr. Atchannaidu said that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had written to the Prime Minister three weeks ago, seeking permission for import of vaccines.

Referring to the stopping of ambulances at the Telangana border, the TDP leader alleged that the Chief Minister failed to take up the issue with his Telangana counterpart.

‘Lead by example’

Referring to the statement reportedly made by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy that people should learn to live with the virus by wearing a mask, the TDP State president wondered how he could advise so when he himself violated the norm.

“The Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu and Delhi are leading by example by wearing masks in public,” he observed.

The TDP leader also asked the Chief Minister to use his “so called good offices” with the Centre in bringing to the State at least 2,000 of the 6,500 ventilator beds donated to India by various countries.