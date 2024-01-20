GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

The 12th edition of Tirupati Book Festival kicks off

January 20, 2024 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau
Sri Venkateswara Vedic University (SVVU) vice-chancellor Rani Sadasiva Murty (right) browses through a book at a stall, after inaugurating the 12th Tirupati Book Festival on Saturday.

Sri Venkateswara Vedic University (SVVU) vice-chancellor Rani Sadasiva Murty (right) browses through a book at a stall, after inaugurating the 12th Tirupati Book Festival on Saturday.

The 12th annual edition of the ‘Tirupati Book Festival’ got off to a colourful start at the Vinayaka Nagar grounds, here on Saturday. Sri Venkateswara Vedic University (SVVU) vice-chancellor Rani Sadasiva Murty attended as the chief guest and inaugurated the event, in the presence of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s honorary director N. Satyanarayana Raju.

Mr. Murty congratulated Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan for successfully conducting the book festival for the 12th consecutive year and termed it a ‘giant leap’ in promoting the habit of reading books among the younger generations. “Given Tirupati’s reputation as an academic hub, with the presence of nine universities and national institutes, the demand has always been high,” termed Mr. Raju.

Several leading publishers from across the country set up stalls for the nine-day book festival. From philosophy to literature, science to comics, astronomy to astrology, books were available in a wide range of categories. Apart from the stalls, the other major attraction is the cultural centre where discussions, music and dance concerts and spiritual orations were held.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.