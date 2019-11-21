Thanks to colleagues, his dream comes true

Constructing a house is a difficult task for various reasons.

Without fulfilling his wish of building a house for his elderly parents, a loco pilot from Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh, working in the Thiruvananthapuram division of Southern Railway, died in a road accident near here.

Three years project

Moved by the incident, colleagues of K.N. Rao, who had been working in Kerala’s Ernakulam district along with him, took upon themselves the responsibility of constructing the dream house for his parents.

They started pooling in little amounts and took three years to complete the construction of a beautiful house following 31-year-old Rao’s untimely death in March 2016.

Inspiration for the 100-odd colleagues of Rao in the Thiruvananthapuram division came from All India Loco Running Staff Association president M.N. Prasad, who motivated them to chip in whatever little contributions they could make.

They were able to collect about ₹18.35 lakh in the process.

Emotions ran high when AILRSA Thiruvananthapuram division secretary N. Manoj and other functionaries handed over the key of the house to Rao’s aged parents, K. Kattaiah and K. Chittamma in Upugunturu village in Prakasam district last week.

Profusely thanking their son’s colleagues, they said: “Words cannot express how thankful we are.”