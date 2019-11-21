Andhra Pradesh

Thanks to colleagues, his dream comes true

Team effort: Colleagues of a deceased train driver with the latter’s parents in Prakasam district.

Team effort: Colleagues of a deceased train driver with the latter’s parents in Prakasam district.  

more-in

They build a house for parents of loco pilot who died in a road accident

Constructing a house is a difficult task for various reasons.

Without fulfilling his wish of building a house for his elderly parents, a loco pilot from Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh, working in the Thiruvananthapuram division of Southern Railway, died in a road accident near here.

Three years project

Moved by the incident, colleagues of K.N. Rao, who had been working in Kerala’s Ernakulam district along with him, took upon themselves the responsibility of constructing the dream house for his parents.

They started pooling in little amounts and took three years to complete the construction of a beautiful house following 31-year-old Rao’s untimely death in March 2016.

Inspiration for the 100-odd colleagues of Rao in the Thiruvananthapuram division came from All India Loco Running Staff Association president M.N. Prasad, who motivated them to chip in whatever little contributions they could make.

They were able to collect about ₹18.35 lakh in the process.

Emotions ran high when AILRSA Thiruvananthapuram division secretary N. Manoj and other functionaries handed over the key of the house to Rao’s aged parents, K. Kattaiah and K. Chittamma in Upugunturu village in Prakasam district last week.

Profusely thanking their son’s colleagues, they said: “Words cannot express how thankful we are.”

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 21, 2019 2:11:38 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/thanks-to-colleagues-his-dream-comes-true/article30034704.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY