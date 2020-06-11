Thank you, Dil se, says Jawed Habib

GUNTUR

11 June 2020 07:28 IST

Fashion designers and hair stylists have hailed the decision to provide financial assistance to Nayee Brahmins, tailors and Rajakas under the ‘Jagananna Chedodu’ scheme.

In a video tweet, hair stylist Jawed Habib said, “Corona has changed the world. At a time like this, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has launched a scheme providing financial assistance of ₹10,000 to Nayee Barhmins, Rajakas and tailors. Thank you, Dil se.”

Celebrity stylist Harman Kaur said, “As someone who hails from an industry that is directly dependent on tailors and stylists, I would like to thank and welcome the move.”

