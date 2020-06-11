Andhra Pradesh

Thank you, Dil se, says Jawed Habib

Fashion designers and hair stylists have hailed the decision to provide financial assistance to Nayee Brahmins, tailors and Rajakas under the ‘Jagananna Chedodu’ scheme.

In a video tweet, hair stylist Jawed Habib said, “Corona has changed the world. At a time like this, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has launched a scheme providing financial assistance of ₹10,000 to Nayee Barhmins, Rajakas and tailors. Thank you, Dil se.”

Celebrity stylist Harman Kaur said, “As someone who hails from an industry that is directly dependent on tailors and stylists, I would like to thank and welcome the move.”

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 11, 2020 7:31:53 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/thank-you-dil-se-says-jawed-habib/article31800630.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY