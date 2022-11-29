Thammineni exhorts all political parties in Andhra Pradesh to extend support for three capitals

November 29, 2022 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

Supreme Court staying the A.P. High Court order setting a time frame for development of Amaravati has boosted the morale of the State government, says the Legislative Assembly Speaker

K Srinivasa Rao

We are hopeful that three capitals will be a reality soon, says Legislative Assembly Speaker Thammineni Seetharam.

Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Thammineni Seetharam on Tuesday urged all political parties to extend their support for establishing three capitals in the backdrop of the Supreme Court staying the order of Andhra Pradesh High Court setting a time frame for the development of Amaravati.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing the media here, Mr. Seetharam said that the apex court’s order had boosted the morale of the State government, which planned to develop Visakhapatnam as Executive capital, Amaravati as Legislative capital and Kurnool as Judicial capital.

“The apex court order has upheld the powers of the Legislature and the Executive, which are the competent authorities to take a decision with regard to capital,” the Speaker observed.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“We cannot construct a house in six months. But the State High Court had set six months deadline for the construction of Amaravati. How can it be possible? Fortunately, the apex court has come to the rescue of the State government. We are hopeful that three capitals will be a reality soon,” he said.

“Both the TDP and the JSP should make their stand clear on Executive capital issue. Development of the North Andhra region is possible only when Visakhapatnam is made the Executive capital,” Mr. Seetharam said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US