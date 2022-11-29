  1. EPaper
Thammineni exhorts all political parties in Andhra Pradesh to extend support for three capitals

Supreme Court staying the A.P. High Court order setting a time frame for development of Amaravati has boosted the morale of the State government, says the Legislative Assembly Speaker

November 29, 2022 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

K Srinivasa Rao
We are hopeful that three capitals will be a reality soon, says Legislative Assembly Speaker Thammineni Seetharam.

Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Thammineni Seetharam on Tuesday urged all political parties to extend their support for establishing three capitals in the backdrop of the Supreme Court staying the order of Andhra Pradesh High Court setting a time frame for the development of Amaravati.

Addressing the media here, Mr. Seetharam said that the apex court’s order had boosted the morale of the State government, which planned to develop Visakhapatnam as Executive capital, Amaravati as Legislative capital and Kurnool as Judicial capital.

“The apex court order has upheld the powers of the Legislature and the Executive, which are the competent authorities to take a decision with regard to capital,” the Speaker observed.

“We cannot construct a house in six months. But the State High Court had set six months deadline for the construction of Amaravati. How can it be possible? Fortunately, the apex court has come to the rescue of the State government. We are hopeful that three capitals will be a reality soon,” he said.

“Both the TDP and the JSP should make their stand clear on Executive capital issue. Development of the North Andhra region is possible only when Visakhapatnam is made the Executive capital,” Mr. Seetharam said.

