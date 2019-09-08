TGV bats for development of Rayalaseema

BJP Rajya Sabha member T.G. Venkatesh said on Saturday that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy should be as determined as his father Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy on development of the Rayalaseema region.

Addressing the Rayalaseema Hakkula Aikya Vedika general body meeting here, Mr. Venkatesh extended his full support to the agitation being spearheaded by the students demanding that the Capital city and the High Court be located in Rayalaseema.

Referring to the Gundrevula reservoir, Mr. Venkatesh said the government should take up the project and complete it at the earliest as it was the lifeline for Kurnool.

He also spoke elaborately on the plight of the Rayalaseema region, and the agitations that had taken place seeking justice.

“We started the aikya vedika seeking equal rights to the people of Rayalaseema and not a separate State,” he said.