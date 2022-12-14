T.G. Venkatesh’s firms donate ₹50 lakh for Annasatram at Srisailam

December 14, 2022 07:18 am | Updated 07:18 am IST

Companies owned by BJP leader and former Rajya Sabha MP T.G. Venkatesh on Tuesday donated ₹50 lakh to the Sri Mallikarjuna Annasatram Sangham in Srisailam. The amount is meant for the construction of an Annasatram, said Mr. Venkatesh and his son Mr. Bharat, who is a TDP leader.

The Annasatram Sangam members met Mr. Venkatesh and Mr. Bharat in Kurnool and collected the cheque for the amount. The committee members thanked them for the generous donation and said that the building would be named . The committee members said that the building will be named TG Lakshmi Venkatesh Annasatram. The construction of the building will start in March next year.

ADVERTISEMENT