ADVERTISEMENT

T.G. Bharat takes charge as Industries Minister of Andhra Pradesh

Updated - June 20, 2024 12:14 pm IST

Published - June 20, 2024 12:09 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

After taking charge, Mr. Bharat signed on files related to the development of the Visakhapatnam-Chennai Industrial Corridor and increasing the term of the lease of lands allotted by the AP Industrial Infrastructure Corporation Limited

The Hindu Bureau

T.G. Bharat, who assumed charge as Minister for Industries and Commerce and Food Processing, being greeted by officials at the Secretariat in Vijayawada on Thursday, June 20, 2024. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri

Kurnool MLA T.G. Bharat took charge as the Minister for Industries and Commerce and Food Processing at the Secretariat on Thursday, June 20, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Bharat said the State government intended to develop Andhra Pradesh industrially on the lines of Gujarat. It has plans to have a financial hub like the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City), he said.

He stated that the government would make efforts to create a conducive atmosphere for the prospective entrepreneurs to establish their units in the State and release the incentives that were kept pending by the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Government. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Besides, the department would try to realise the MoUs signed between 2014 and 2019 and in the subsequent five years. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

After taking charge, Mr. Bharat signed on files related to the development of the Visakhapatnam-Chennai Industrial Corridor (VCIC) and increasing the term of the lease of lands allotted by the AP Industrial Infrastructure Corporation Limited (APIIC). 

Secretary (Industries and Commerce N. Yuvaraj, additional secretary Mohan Rao and other officials were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US