T.G. Bharat takes charge as Industries Minister of Andhra Pradesh

Kurnool MLA T.G. Bharat took charge as the Minister for Industries and Commerce and Food Processing at the Secretariat on Thursday, June 20, 2024.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Bharat said the State government intended to develop Andhra Pradesh industrially on the lines of Gujarat. It has plans to have a financial hub like the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City), he said.

He stated that the government would make efforts to create a conducive atmosphere for the prospective entrepreneurs to establish their units in the State and release the incentives that were kept pending by the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Government.

Besides, the department would try to realise the MoUs signed between 2014 and 2019 and in the subsequent five years.

After taking charge, Mr. Bharat signed on files related to the development of the Visakhapatnam-Chennai Industrial Corridor (VCIC) and increasing the term of the lease of lands allotted by the AP Industrial Infrastructure Corporation Limited (APIIC).

Secretary (Industries and Commerce N. Yuvaraj, additional secretary Mohan Rao and other officials were present.