GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

T.G. Bharat takes charge as Industries Minister of Andhra Pradesh

After taking charge, Mr. Bharat signed on files related to the development of the Visakhapatnam-Chennai Industrial Corridor and increasing the term of the lease of lands allotted by the AP Industrial Infrastructure Corporation Limited

Updated - June 20, 2024 12:14 pm IST

Published - June 20, 2024 12:09 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
T.G. Bharat, who assumed charge as Minister for Industries and Commerce and Food Processing, being greeted by officials at the Secretariat in Vijayawada on Thursday, June 20, 2024.

T.G. Bharat, who assumed charge as Minister for Industries and Commerce and Food Processing, being greeted by officials at the Secretariat in Vijayawada on Thursday, June 20, 2024. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri

Kurnool MLA T.G. Bharat took charge as the Minister for Industries and Commerce and Food Processing at the Secretariat on Thursday, June 20, 2024.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Bharat said the State government intended to develop Andhra Pradesh industrially on the lines of Gujarat. It has plans to have a financial hub like the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City), he said.

He stated that the government would make efforts to create a conducive atmosphere for the prospective entrepreneurs to establish their units in the State and release the incentives that were kept pending by the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Government. 

Besides, the department would try to realise the MoUs signed between 2014 and 2019 and in the subsequent five years. 

After taking charge, Mr. Bharat signed on files related to the development of the Visakhapatnam-Chennai Industrial Corridor (VCIC) and increasing the term of the lease of lands allotted by the AP Industrial Infrastructure Corporation Limited (APIIC). 

Secretary (Industries and Commerce N. Yuvaraj, additional secretary Mohan Rao and other officials were present.

Related Topics

ministers (government) / Telugu Desam Party / Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.