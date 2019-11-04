Textile traders seek tax incentives

Andhra Pradesh Textile Federation president B. Malleswara Reddy on Sunday urged the government to announce special incentives and exemption from taxes since textile business was facing many challenges in the country. He said that the textile business establishments had been providing livelihood to thousands of people directly and indirectly and they needed more support from the government.

Along with Vizianagaram MLA K. Veerabhadra Swamy, he inaugurated the diamond jubilee celebrations of the Wholesale Cloth Merchants’ Association here.

He hailed the association’s initiative in constructing the Balaji Textile Market in Cantonment.

Mr. Veerabhadra Swamy promised to strive for the construction of platforms on the western side of the railway station since it would ensure a hassle-free transport of goods to the Balaji Market. The association Vizianagaram wing president Praveen Kumar Anchalia and general secretary B. Venkata Rao said that the association was taking many steps for the welfare of the 3,000 workers of the market.

The local wing’s former president K. Lakshmi Narasimha Rao and joint secretary Nirmal Kumar Pokarna said that the association had distributed slates and books to students besides providing a mike set to the municipal school near the market.

Vizianagaram Member of Parliament Bellana Chandrasekhar urged the textile traders to take up more service activities in the district. He suggested that they should bring their issues to the notice of public representatives for necessary action.

Medical camp

Earlier, the association organised a medical camp for the family members of the staff. Doctors from different hospitals conducted tests and referred important cases to hospitals.