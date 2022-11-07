Textile manufacturing units will be set up in Rapthadu: MLA

Ramesh Susarla ANANTAPUR
November 07, 2022 00:52 IST

A team of 12 members of the Garments Exporters of Rajasthan visited a few places in the Rapthadu Assembly constituency in Anantapur district on Sunday to assess the possibility of setting up garments manufacturing clusters.

After the team visited the 60-acre vacant land alongside the Alumuru Jagananna Colony, Rapthadu MLA Thopudurthy Prakash Reddy told mediapersons that the manufacturers seemed intent upon utilising the land in view of the easy availability of the workforce.

“Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is contemplating setting up manufacturing units in adjoining spaces of Jagananna Colonies to generate employment opportunities for those living in the colonies,” he added.

Some entrepreneurs and manufacturers from Tirupur Garment Manufacturing and Exporters’ Association in Tamil Nadu also had come and inspected the land here to assess if such units could be set up here, he added.

