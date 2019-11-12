Textile machinery show today

The Indian Textile Accessories and Machinery Manufacturers’ Association (ITAMMA) will hold a product-cum-catalogue show on Tuesday (November 12) at Haailand.

Minister for Industries Mekapati Goutham Reddy will be the chief guest. The AP Textile Association is the supporting partner for this event.

Positive outlook

The event comes in the backdrop of an encouraging forecast that the global market size of textile mills and that of the apparel market will grow to $ 842.6 billion and $970.9 billion respectively by the year 2020. India would be the highest growth market globally at 8.7 % to be the third largest after China and the U.S.

The global textile machinery market was valued at $ 35,510 million in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 5.71% between 2018 and 2023, with the Asian region accounting for 90% of market share.

At present, the Indian textile engineering industry (TEI), is operating at about 70 % capacity utilisation, while serving 65% of the industry’s demand thus creating an opportunity to indigenous manufacturers to meet the domestic needs.

In order to bridge the gap of about 35% of domestic demand as well as reduce imports, the Indian TEI need to improve their technological developments.

“Accordingly, ITAMMA is focusing on various programmes to help them in the same direction, and organise programmes such as 5S, lean, design clinics, energy audits, and yellow belt trainings under cluster development initiatives,’’ said a representative.

The ITAMMA has more than 385 members, and has been playing a pro-active role in assisting members from the textile engineering industry.