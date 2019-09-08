‘Textile clusters in State meet global standards’

A delegation of global brands and sourcing companies affiliated to the American Chamber of Commerce (AMCHAM) visited the Brandix India Apparel City in Visakhapatnam earlier this week under the aegis of the A.P. Economic Development Board (APEDB), a press release by EDB Associate Director Aditya Nagarajan said.

On the occasion, Bhavna Saxena, Special Commissioner of the EDB, said Andhra Pradesh’s integrated textile clusters were in compliance with global standards of sustainability, and the impetus on policies, skill development, research and exports through port-led development made the State a valued partner for countries seeking sourcing and investment opportunities in India.

Ms. Saxena pointed out that the textiles sector offered significant employment opportunities, and it was the second largest employer after agriculture and that A.P. had one of the most liberal policies that were conducive to textiles and apparel sector in the country.

A.P. Director of Handlooms and Textiles Himanshu Shukla said the Brandix facility manufactured apparel for global brands. The new textile policy laid emphasis on attracting investments of over ₹15,000 crore and creating 2.50 lakh jobs.

The delegation comprised senior executives of Carter’s Inc, Ralph Lauren Asia Pacific, Gap Inc, PVH Corp and other sourcing companies.