TET February syllabus is applicable for test slated for August, says School Education Commissioner

Published - July 02, 2024 09:23 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Applications can be submitted at https://cse.ap.gov.in from July 4 to 17; candidates can pay fees between July 3 and 16

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma

The government issued an additional notification for the TET on July 2, says School Education Commissioner S. Suresh Kumar. | Photo Credit: File photo

School Education Commissioner S. Suresh Kumar on July 2 (Tuesday) clarified that the syllabus that was given to the candidates who wrote the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) in February this year, will be applicable for the new batch of candidates who will be writing the TET in August.

Referring to the reports doing the rounds in social media platforms that the TET syllabus given by the School Education Department is an old one, Mr. Suresh Kumar said the candidates should not get confused by these reports and prepare for the examination based on the syllabus given to the TET candidates in February this year.

The government, as part of its decision to conduct the mega DSC, issued an additional notification for the TET on July 2, he said.

The candidates can pay fees through the payment gateway between July 3 and July 16. The applications can be submitted online at https://cse.ap.gov.in from July 4 to July 17. The online mock test will be available from July 16 and the candidates can download their hall tickets from July 25.

The examinations will be conducted from August 5 to 20. The initial key will be released on August 10, while the objections on the initial key will be received from August 11 to August 21. The final key would be released on August 25 and the final results will be declared on August 30.

