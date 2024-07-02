GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TET February syllabus is applicable for test slated for August, says School Education Commissioner

Applications can be submitted at https://cse.ap.gov.in from July 4 to 17; candidates can pay fees between July 3 and 16

Published - July 02, 2024 09:23 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma
The government issued an additional notification for the TET on July 2, says School Education Commissioner S. Suresh Kumar.

The government issued an additional notification for the TET on July 2, says School Education Commissioner S. Suresh Kumar. | Photo Credit: File photo

School Education Commissioner S. Suresh Kumar on July 2 (Tuesday) clarified that the syllabus that was given to the candidates who wrote the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) in February this year, will be applicable for the new batch of candidates who will be writing the TET in August.

Referring to the reports doing the rounds in social media platforms that the TET syllabus given by the School Education Department is an old one, Mr. Suresh Kumar said the candidates should not get confused by these reports and prepare for the examination based on the syllabus given to the TET candidates in February this year.

The government, as part of its decision to conduct the mega DSC, issued an additional notification for the TET on July 2, he said.

The candidates can pay fees through the payment gateway between July 3 and July 16. The applications can be submitted online at https://cse.ap.gov.in from July 4 to July 17. The online mock test will be available from July 16 and the candidates can download their hall tickets from July 25.

The examinations will be conducted from August 5 to 20. The initial key will be released on August 10, while the objections on the initial key will be received from August 11 to August 21. The final key would be released on August 25 and the final results will be declared on August 30.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / test/examination

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.