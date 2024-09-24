ADVERTISEMENT

TET candidates can download hall tickets in Andhra Pradesh, says official

Updated - September 24, 2024 07:04 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Teacher Eligibility Test is scheduled to be held from October 3 to 21 (excluding October 11 and 12)

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma

The Department of School Education has released hall tickets of candidates gearing up to write the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET)-2024, scheduled from October 3 to 21, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement, Director, School Education, V. Vijayaramaraju, said a total of 4,27,300 candidates had applied for the test and the hall tickets were released on September 22. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the department’s official website http://cse.ap.gov.in.

He said so far, 284,309 candidates had downloaded their hall tickets. He said if there were any errors in the hall tickets, candidates should rectify them by submitting their original certificates at the examination centre.

The TET is scheduled to be held from October 3 to 21 (excluding October 11 and 12). To clarify doubts, candidates can call the Directorate Commissioner’s office at the following numbers between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m.- 9398810958, 6281704160, 8121947387, 8125046997, 7995789286, 9398822554 and 7995649286. Queries can also be sent via email to grievances.tet@apschooledu.in.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US