TET candidates can download hall tickets in Andhra Pradesh, says official

The Department of School Education has released hall tickets of candidates gearing up to write the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET)-2024, scheduled from October 3 to 21, 2024.

In a statement, Director, School Education, V. Vijayaramaraju, said a total of 4,27,300 candidates had applied for the test and the hall tickets were released on September 22. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the department’s official website http://cse.ap.gov.in.

He said so far, 284,309 candidates had downloaded their hall tickets. He said if there were any errors in the hall tickets, candidates should rectify them by submitting their original certificates at the examination centre.

The TET is scheduled to be held from October 3 to 21 (excluding October 11 and 12). To clarify doubts, candidates can call the Directorate Commissioner’s office at the following numbers between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m.- 9398810958, 6281704160, 8121947387, 8125046997, 7995789286, 9398822554 and 7995649286. Queries can also be sent via email to grievances.tet@apschooledu.in.