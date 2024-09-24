GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TET candidates can download hall tickets in Andhra Pradesh, says official

The Teacher Eligibility Test is scheduled to be held from October 3 to 21 (excluding October 11 and 12)

Updated - September 24, 2024 07:04 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma

The Department of School Education has released hall tickets of candidates gearing up to write the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET)-2024, scheduled from October 3 to 21, 2024.

In a statement, Director, School Education, V. Vijayaramaraju, said a total of 4,27,300 candidates had applied for the test and the hall tickets were released on September 22. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the department’s official website http://cse.ap.gov.in.

He said so far, 284,309 candidates had downloaded their hall tickets. He said if there were any errors in the hall tickets, candidates should rectify them by submitting their original certificates at the examination centre.

The TET is scheduled to be held from October 3 to 21 (excluding October 11 and 12). To clarify doubts, candidates can call the Directorate Commissioner’s office at the following numbers between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m.- 9398810958, 6281704160, 8121947387, 8125046997, 7995789286, 9398822554 and 7995649286. Queries can also be sent via email to grievances.tet@apschooledu.in.

Published - September 24, 2024 06:51 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.