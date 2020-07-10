Testing will be intensified in containment zones: Collector

District Collector I. Samuel Ananda Kumar has said that testing will be intensified in containment zones.
The Collector along with SP, Guntur Urban, Municipal Commissioner C. Anuradha visited containment zones in Guntur city and Tenali municipality and took stock of the situation.
“Ensure that containment zones are kept out of bounds for people and there can not be any compromise. The number of COVID-19 positive cases are increasing and we can not let our guard off,” said Mr. Samuel Ananda Kumar.
The team of officers visited containment zones in Brodiepet, Srinagar Colony, IPD Colony and Amaravathi Road and inspected the containment strategies.
Later, the Collector along with Tenali Sub-Collector Dinesh Kumar visited containment zones in Tenali and instructed the officials to take all precautions.
“Testing should be intensified and priority be given to those who are above 65 years and with comorbid conditions. Those showing symptoms should be immediately shifted to quarantine facility and all those in containment zones should be tested using rapid test kits,” said the Collector.
