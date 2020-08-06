Testing or treating, we are on top, says Health Minister

Hospitals charging exorbitantly to treat COVID warned of action

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Health Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas (Nani) has claimed that Andhra Pradesh is in the first place in conducting COVID-19 tests and treating patients.

On the last leg of his three-day visit to the Rayalaseema region, Mr. Srinivas, accompanied by Ministers K. Narayanaswamy and P. Ramachandra Reddy, visited the State COVID Hospital on SVIMS campus here on Thursday, where he took stock of the medical infrastructure, quality of food being supplied and manpower requirements.

The visit is primarily aimed at monitoring the implementation of the Central government guidelines at the district level, steps to contain the virus spread and the sanitary conditions prevailing in the COVID Hospitals and care centres.

Later, addressing the media, Mr. Srinivas said the government was leaving no stone unturned to check the spread of the virus.

“We are spending ₹350 crore every month on the containment measures. We rank first in the country in terms of testing and also in reaching out to the nook and corner of the State through the Sanjeevani vehicles,” he said.

Referring to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s promise to provide bed within half an hour to every patient, the Minister said the bottlenecks in enforcing the same had been identified and would be addressed.

‘Improve food quality’

After personally interacting with a few patients on the facilities being extended at the hospital, Mr. Srinivas saw the need to enhance the quality of food and sanitise the premises thrice a day.

“Non-vegetarian food is not served since it is a TTD-run hospital, but the authorities are ensuring that the nutritional quotient is not missed,” he observed.

Extending a stern warning to certain hospitals charging exorbitant amount for treating COVID, he expressed anguish that such dubious hospitals, though a handful in number, were causing disrepute to the entire medical set-up.

“The treatment is the same every where. Please don’t rush to other places out of panic,” he urged people, citing some “affluent” among the patients rushing to the private and corporate hospitals in metropolitan cities.

Earlier, the Minister participated in a review meeting with APIIC chairperson R.K. Roja, MLAs B. Karunakar Reddy (Tirupati) and Nawaz Basha (Madanapalle), Members of Parliament B. Durga Prasad (Tirupati), N. Reddeppa (Chittoor) and P.V. Midhun Reddy (Rajampet), and Collector N. Bharat Gupta and SVIMS medical superintendent Ram.