Testing kits were purchased in transparent manner: Jagan

In an apparent reaction to the BJP’s criticism that there was no transparency in the purchase of rapid testing kits, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday said the State government had followed the due procedures while placing orders with the South Korean company.

Also, he asserted that the Health Department officials deserved praise for trying to save public money while placing orders to purchase rapid testing kits.

Health officials get a pat

“I congratulate the health officials. They had placed orders in a most honest way,” said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The Chief Minister’s appreciation comes in the wake of BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana’s allegation that the government had spent ₹640 excluding the GST on each kit, while Chhattisgarh had purchased the same at a cost of ₹337 plus GST.

The Chief Minister sought to turn the tables on the BJP, saying the Central government was not in a position to supply the kits. The Centre had asked the States to purchase the kits if available anywhere in the world.

Also, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) had purchased each kit at ₹795. The State government purchased the kits from a company permitted by the ICMR, he said.

‘25% of bill paid’

“It is laudable that the officials have got the kits without delay. They did not compromise on the State’s interests while placing the order. In case the company sold the kits at a rate lower than that was offered to Andhra Pradesh, that rate would be taken into consideration while making the payments. This clause was inserted in the purchase order. Only 25% of the total bill has been paid,” said the Chief Minister.

War of words

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy further said that the prices had come down due to the conditions imposed by the State government.

When the government placed the orders, the kits were manufactured outside India. Now, the ICMR had given permission and kits were being manufactured in the country. Now, the government condition would bring down the cost further. Even the company had agreed in this regard, said the Chief Minister.

Purchase of kits by the government has led to a war of words between YSRCP MP V. Vijaya Sai Reddy and Mr. Lakshminarayana.