Andhra Pradesh

Testing centre begins operations at KGH

The COVID-19 Testing Centre, established at the King George Hospital (KGH), here, commenced operations on Monday.

The testing centre, set up at a cost of ₹1.25 crore, was formally inaugurated by Minister for Tourism Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao on April 3.

The COVID-19 samples used to be sent initially to Tirupati and later to Kakinda for testing. The delays in the sending of the samples for testing and receiving the confirmation reports has necessitated the establishment of the testing centre in the city.

Though the process for establishment of the COVID-19 testing centre in the city began a few weeks ago, the supply of vital equipment required for it was delayed due to the lockdown.

District Collector V. Vinay Chand had said in the past that 60 tests a day could be performed at the testing centre in KGH.

