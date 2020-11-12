Testing 6,000 samples a day: Krishna DMHO

VIJAYAWADA

12 November 2020 00:43 IST

District Medical and Health Officer M. Suhasini said that the absence of iMASQ mobile COVID testing buses provided by private firm Vera Health Care has no impact on the number of tests being conducted on a daily basis.

In a press release, Ms. Suhasini said that more than 6,000 samples were being tested per day in the district and in the past week. As many as 43,050 samples were tested at primary health centres, hospitals and schools across the district.

She said people with COVID symptoms can visit their nearest PHC for tests.