Test results on APPSC website

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has displayed on its website https://psc.ap.gov.in the result of the departmental test conducted on April 26 for the employees of Multi-Purpose Health Assistant (Female) Grade-III/ANM Grade-III working in Village/Ward Secretariats.


