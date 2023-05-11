HamberMenu
Tertiary hospitals in Andhra Pradesh told to make outpatient services available until 2 p.m. every day

Doctors should be available at hospitals from 9 a.m to 4 p.m. without fail, says Special Chief Secretary (Health) M.T. Krishna Babu

May 11, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Tharun Boda
Special Chief Secretary (Heath and Family Welfare) M.T. Krishna Babu during the administrative training programme for the principals of government medical colleges and hospital superintendents, in Vijayawada on Thursday.

Special Chief Secretary (Heath and Family Welfare) M.T. Krishna Babu during the administrative training programme for the principals of government medical colleges and hospital superintendents, in Vijayawada on Thursday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

Special Chief Secretary (Health, Family Welfare and Medical Education) M.T. Krishna Babu has instructed the tertiary care hospitals in Andhra Pradesh to make their outpatient services available until 2 p.m. every day, adding that the doctors must be available at the hospitals from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. without fail.

Mr. Krishna Babu was speaking at the valedictory of the Administrative Training Programme for principals, superintendents and administrators organised by the Health Department in Vijayawada on May 11 (Thursday).

He said the first step to providing better healthcare services is the availability of doctors at the healthcare facilities. Every employee and doctor should be present in the hospital for a minimum period. Superintendents and principals should ensure this by conducting inspections frequently, he said.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Mangalagiri, which collects fees, provides better healthcare services while State hospitals are not able to give the best even as the services are offered free of cost, he said.

“The State government is planning to replicate the healthcare system being followed by the AIIMS,” said Mr. Krishna Babu.

He said the superintendents should collect feedback from patients and ensure their issues are taken care of. He asked the unit heads to fill up all the vacant posts in their respective hospitals.

