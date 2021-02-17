Termites eat up currency worth ₹5 lakh

A pig-rearer who kept currency notes in an iron safe was shocked after noticing that the notes were destroyed by termites in Krishna district.

B. Jamalaiah of Mylavaram village had saved about ₹5 lakh in an iron box. When he opened the box on Tuesday, he found the notes were completely damaged. Shocked with the heavy loss, the family members were seen crying for help. Police visited his house.

“I planned to construct a house with my savings. But, I was upset as holes were seen on all the notes,” Mr. Jamalaiah said. As Mr. Jamalaiah didn’t not have a bank account, he stored the money in the iron box, the villagers said.