Termites eat 593 ballot papers in Andhra Pradesh’s Madakasir

Termites have eaten 593 ballot papers of ZPTC and MPTC elections being counted on Sunday. Photo: Special Arrangement

ANANTAPUR

19 September 2021 13:00 IST

Ballot papers of ZPTC and MPTC elections were eaten by the termites

Termites have eaten 593 ballot papers of ZPTC and MPTC elections being counted on Sunday at Gowdanahalli village of Madakasira Mandal in the district.

Out of 2,360 votes, 1,886 votes were polled (79.65%) and the ballot papers contained in box number 10 got infested and counting officials were separating them to see if they were all right to be counted.

At Venkatapuram in Obuladevaracheruvu Mandal, the TDP MPTC candidate won by 36 votes, while two independent candidates were victorious at Pamudurthi in Bukkapatnam Mandal: Indrajit (by a margin of 1233 votes) and Obul Reddy (by 82 votes) at Putlagundlapalli village in Gorantla Mandal.

Meanwhile, a police sub-inspector Amzad Vali, who was posted at Madakasira for security, fainted at the counting centre and was immediately rushed to a hospital and was recovering.

The postal ballots were being counted and the pink ballot papers of MPTC and white ballot papers of the ZPTC were being separated for final counting at 17 centres in the district.