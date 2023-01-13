TERI keen on introducing low-carbon technologies in MSMEs of Andhra Pradesh

January 13, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Research organisation The Energy and Resource Institute (TERI) is keen on introducing low-carbon technologies in Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in Andhra Pradesh with the assistance of the Japanese Government after due consultation and consent from the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) and other departments concerned.

At a two-day conference on “Building a Resilient De-Carbonised Society in India through Environmental Infrastructure and Technology”, organised by TERI, in association with the Institute of Global Environment Strategies (IGES) in Delhi, TERI’s senior Director Girish Sethi said the Japan-India Technology Match-Making Platform (JITMAP) was working to create awareness among MSMEs in India.

He said there was wide scope to introduce low-carbon technologies from Japan in the MSME sector of Andhra Pradesh. According to a study report of TERI, the energy consumption in the industries sector of Andhra Pradesh was around 18,844 MU (as per APERC tariff order 2022-2023), out of which MSMEs alone consumed around 5,000 MU per annum as per the AP DISCOMs data. “Even if 10% energy is saved, 500 MU savings could be achieved with an estimated monetary savings of ₹300 crore per annum by implementing energy efficiency measures in a phased manner,” Mr. Sethi said.

He said as per TERI’s energy efficiency studies conduced in major MSME clusters in the State, it was estimated to save electrical energy to the tune of 65 MU in the sea food processing sector in Bhimavaram and 12 MU in the foundry cluster and thermal energy equivalent to 2,400 metric tons of coal in the refractory cluster in East Godavari district. In all the three clusters, it was expected to reduce around 65,000 tonnes of Co2 per annum. “TERI is now keen on exploring the feasibility of adopting the Japanese energy efficiency technologies in MSMEs of Andhra Pradesh,” said Mr. Sethi.

CEO of Andhra Pradesh State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM) A. Chandrasekhara Reddy explained about the innovative IoT-based energy-efficiency technology project implemented in the State in around 65 MSME units, an initiative that was recognised at the national-level. He said the State was in the process of identifying the areas with energy saving potential and adopt latest technologies in around 98,000 MSMEs and 19 sub-sectors of MSMEs comprising metal processing units, food processing units, fisheries, foundry, ceramics, refractory, poultry, spinning and cold storage in a phased manner.

Satoshi Kojima, Director of IGES, which is associated with the Environment Department, Government of Japan, R.R. Rashmi, fellow from TERI, Prosanti Pal, Associate Director, TERI, and others were present at the meeting.

