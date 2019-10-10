‘Teppotsavam’ brings curtain down on Navaratri celebrations

The 10-day Dasara festivities concluded at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam with the ‘Teppotsavam’, a celestial boat ride, of goddess Kanaka Durga and her consort Malleswara Swami, on Tuesday.

As sunset reflected in the placid waters of the Krishna, the specially decorated and illuminated ‘Hamsa Vaahanam’ (swan shape boat) carrying the processional deities moved majestically from Durga ghat to Punnami ghat for the colourful ‘Teppotsavam.’ The authorities took all precautions as the water was being discharged from the Prakasam barrage, and inflows from upstream were reaching the Durga ghat. The boat ride began at around 6 p.m. And it took nearly 40 minutes for the special boat to complete the first round in the Krishna. It took more than two hours to wind up the ritual.

A sea of humanity witnessed the ‘Teppotsavam’ and the environs of Durga ghat and Prakasam barrage reverberated with the chanting of ‘Bhavani Mata Ki Jai’. Amidst recitation of Vedic hymns by temple priests, the One Town police, in tune with the age-old tradition, brought the processional deities to the riverbank. The deities were brought in a palanquin from the hillock to the Durga ghat.

Firecracker show

What followed was a razzmatazz of colour and pageantry of firecrackers. As the sky turned darker, firecrackers exploded near K.L. Rao Headwater Works. The firecracker show and its reflections in the Krishna presented a splendid view. The event rang the curtains down on the Dasara.

The police brought back the idol to ‘Jammi Doddi' with reverence, where they performed the ritual ‘Sammi Pooja' amid much fanfare. The police had a tough time controlling pilgrims from entering the bathing ghat.