Tenure of SIT probing Vizag land scam extended

The term of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the State government in October last to undertake fresh a inquiry into the alleged land scam in Vizag has been extended by three months.

The SIT comprising former IAS officers Vijay Kumar and Y.V. Anuradha and retired district and sessions judge T Bhaskara Rao was initially asked to submit its report within three months from the date of appointment.

It was asked to probe into all cases of change of classification of government land in revenue records or web-land, all cases of assignments made to ex-servicemen or political sufferers where NOCs have been given for the sale of land based on fraudulent certificates, government land grabbing by private individuals and encroached government land by tampering of land records.

150-page report

The SIT, led by Mr. Vijay Kumar, submitted a 150-page report to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in the last week of January and also had requested for extended time to complete the investigation.

The government, in an order issued on Wednesday, said after careful examination it had been decided to extend the tenure of the

SIT and it shall submit its report within the extended period.

The SIT till date has received 1,368 petitions. It has gone through 278 cases and in 137 cases, it was waiting for reports from the officials concerned.

About 62 petitions were rejected due to lack of proper details and petitions related to 22A were referred to the Collector for further action.

The SIT has also detected a number of cases pertaining tampering of land records and change of classification of land.