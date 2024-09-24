ADVERTISEMENT

Tenure of govt. liquor shops likely to be extended in Andhra Pradesh

Published - September 24, 2024 08:28 pm IST - AMARAVATI

The government is planning to bring in an Ordinance, permitting private shops to sell liquor as the existing laws do not allow it

Sambasiva Rao M.

With the excise policy set to expire by September 30, the State-run shops cannot sell liquor unless the government does not give permission for it.  | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

The Andhra Pradesh Excise Department will extend the validity of the licence of the government-owned liquor outlets until the private shops set up under the new excise policy start functioning across the State. 

ADVERTISEMENT

With the excise policy set to expire by September 30, the State-run shops cannot sell liquor unless the government does not accord permission for it. 

The State Cabinet has approved the Excise Policy-2024 recently. Once the government publishes it in the Gazette, detailed rules and guidelines will be issued. Meanwhile, the government is planning to bring in an Ordinance, permitting private shops to sell liquor. The Ordinance is needed as the existing law does not allow private players to sell liquor.  

ADVERTISEMENT

“The government would permit the existing liquor shops to run until the private shops start functioning. Liquor is expected to be sold under the new excise policy by October first or second week.”Mukesh Kumar MeenaExcise Principal Secretary

Even after the new excise policy comes into force, it would take more time for the private players to to set up shops, procure the stock and start functioning.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

So, the government has decided to extend the tenure of the government-owned liquor shops if needed. 

“The government would permit the existing liquor shops to run until the private shops start functioning. Liquor is expected to be sold under the new excise policy by October first or second week,” Mukesh Kumar Meena, Principal Secretary, Excise Department told The Hindu.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US