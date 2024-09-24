Tenure of govt. liquor shops likely to be extended in Andhra Pradesh

The Andhra Pradesh Excise Department will extend the validity of the licence of the government-owned liquor outlets until the private shops set up under the new excise policy start functioning across the State.

With the excise policy set to expire by September 30, the State-run shops cannot sell liquor unless the government does not accord permission for it.

The State Cabinet has approved the Excise Policy-2024 recently. Once the government publishes it in the Gazette, detailed rules and guidelines will be issued. Meanwhile, the government is planning to bring in an Ordinance, permitting private shops to sell liquor. The Ordinance is needed as the existing law does not allow private players to sell liquor.

Even after the new excise policy comes into force, it would take more time for the private players to to set up shops, procure the stock and start functioning.

So, the government has decided to extend the tenure of the government-owned liquor shops if needed.

“The government would permit the existing liquor shops to run until the private shops start functioning. Liquor is expected to be sold under the new excise policy by October first or second week,” Mukesh Kumar Meena, Principal Secretary, Excise Department told The Hindu.