GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tenure of govt. liquor shops likely to be extended in Andhra Pradesh

The government is planning to bring in an Ordinance, permitting private shops to sell liquor as the existing laws do not allow it

Published - September 24, 2024 08:28 pm IST - AMARAVATI

Sambasiva Rao M.
With the excise policy set to expire by September 30, the State-run shops cannot sell liquor unless the government does not give permission for it. 

With the excise policy set to expire by September 30, the State-run shops cannot sell liquor unless the government does not give permission for it.  | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

The Andhra Pradesh Excise Department will extend the validity of the licence of the government-owned liquor outlets until the private shops set up under the new excise policy start functioning across the State. 

With the excise policy set to expire by September 30, the State-run shops cannot sell liquor unless the government does not accord permission for it. 

The State Cabinet has approved the Excise Policy-2024 recently. Once the government publishes it in the Gazette, detailed rules and guidelines will be issued. Meanwhile, the government is planning to bring in an Ordinance, permitting private shops to sell liquor. The Ordinance is needed as the existing law does not allow private players to sell liquor.  

“The government would permit the existing liquor shops to run until the private shops start functioning. Liquor is expected to be sold under the new excise policy by October first or second week.”Mukesh Kumar MeenaExcise Principal Secretary

Even after the new excise policy comes into force, it would take more time for the private players to to set up shops, procure the stock and start functioning.

So, the government has decided to extend the tenure of the government-owned liquor shops if needed. 

“The government would permit the existing liquor shops to run until the private shops start functioning. Liquor is expected to be sold under the new excise policy by October first or second week,” Mukesh Kumar Meena, Principal Secretary, Excise Department told The Hindu.

Published - September 24, 2024 08:28 pm IST

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / government departments

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.