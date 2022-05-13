Tenure of Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary extended till November 22

Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

May 13, 2022 23:56 IST

The tenure of Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma has been extended till November 2022, according to a letter sent by the Under Secretary to Government of India.

The decision comes after a letter written by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to Central government in April 2012, seeking extension of the tenure of the Chief Secretary.

The services of Mr. Sharma have been extended with the relaxation of the Rule no 16 of the All India Services Rules 1958 by invoking the Rule no. 3 of the All India Services Rules 1960.